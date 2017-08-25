Soundtrack Of My Life: Julian Barratt

Mighty Boosh legend, dad-rock enthusiast

The first song I remember hearing

Mungo Jerry – ‘In The Summertime’

“I remember this playing on the radio in my dad’s kitchen. It was the early ’70s and reminds me of summer and growing up. They were crazy-looking dudes. The main guy had that scary hippy thing going on – a bit like Jimi Hendrix.”

The first song I fell in love with

John Miles – ‘Music’

“I was eight and I sent my dad out to buy it because I liked it so much. I feel very weepy now when I hear it. The lyrics are quite naïve – almost like a nursery rhyme. It’s also quite proggy and the whole construction of the song is really elaborate.”

The first album I bought

The Police – ‘Outlandos D’Amour’

“It was quite racy. Very adult-themed; something about a rubber doll. I was a bit embarrassed by it, Sting expressing his metrosexual concerns and all that. They were very good technically; you were allowed to like them if you were a slightly nerdy music type.”

The first gig I went to

Weather Report

“We went to Manchester with all my dad’s mates when I was about 12 or 13. The gig was at the Manchester Apollo and I remember Jaco [Pastorius] jumping over some amps, flying onstage like a superhero. I caught his eye and he gave me a little knowing nod, as if to say, ‘You’re young, but I can see you’re getting down with it.’ It was really quite inspirational to me.”

The song I do at karaoke

Scott Walker, Amsterdam

“I had a go at this once live during a gig. I suddenly realised that it’s really hard to be powerful and poetic in the way that he is. I was stumbling around and getting things wrong, thinking, ‘Oh God, this is awful.’ I overstretched a bit, I think.”

The song that makes me want to dance

James Brown – ‘Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag’

“Recently my boys have discovered James Brown and we dance quite a lot to that. I’m like some old funk dad strutting about the room pretending to be Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson from back in the day.”

The song that I can’t get out of my head

Fleetwood Mac – ‘The Chain’

“This song is on the Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack, which is just great. My kids love it and will listen to all the ’70s and ’80s stuff. This track has really caught their imagination. I do try to pop in some weirder things from time to time.”

The song I wish I’d written

Bob Dylan – ‘Blowing In The Wind’

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

“I marvel at people like Dylan. This track still sends chills down my spine – the way he caught the zeitgeist and yet is so timeless. It’s amazing, the command he has of all the influences that he’s weaving together. He’s also hilarious as a performer – the rhythm of his comedy is quite incredible. I missed Bob Dylan on the way up, so now I’m journeying back into his old stuff.”

Mindhorn is available to download on August 28. ‘The Richard Thorncroft EP’, featuring ‘You Can’t Handcuff The Wind’, will be released soon