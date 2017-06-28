Mr. Robot season 3: release date, trailers, cast and everything you need to know

f_society is back soon

The last we saw of Mr. Robot, hacker Elliot Alderson was struggling with a gunshot wound. He’d been shot by the definitely not-imaginary Tyrell Wellick, straight after it had been revealed that his pesky alter-ego/father, Mr. Robot himself, was planning to destroy E-Corp’s physical databases and throw the world into disarray. Where will season 3 begin after this massive cliffhanger? Let’s take a look.

When is Mr. Robot season 3 released?

October.

In March, the show’s Twitter account put the below code on Twitter, and fans attempted to crack the code left by the misspellings in the phrase ‘Do you have the time?’

It didn’t take long: @Elber333 realised that using Caesar’s cipher on the misspelt letters created the word ‘October’:

Not long to wait now.

How many episodes are in season 3?

10, according to Movie Pilot.

Who’s joining the cast?

Bobby Cannavale, who we recently saw in Netflix’s Master of None and previously in shows like Vinyl and Boardwalk Empire, is joining the main cast. He’ll be playing Irving, a “laconic, no-nonsense” used car salesman according to Variety.

Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek‘s Ray Butani) will join as a recurring character called Norm – an FBI agent and new partner for Dominique DiPierro (Grace Gummer), says Deadline.

Meanwhile, B.D. Wong (the hacker Whiterose, aka Chinese Minister of State Security, Zheng) has been promoted to series regular, suggesting the Dark Army will play a more prominent role in this season.

Is there a trailer yet?

No, but we’ll keep this page updated as soon as there is.

What’s season 3 about?

We can assume that the season 2 finale will carry directly over into season 3: Elliot has just been shot; Tyrell is helping the Dark Army and Mr. Robot himself to orchestrate an attack on E-Corp; Darlene is being held captive by FBI agent Dominique DiPierro, who’s trying to squeeze information about Elliot out of her.

Exactly where this will all lead has yet to be seen, but we do know that Elliot will survive the gunshot wound. “At the end of the day,” creator Sam Esmail told The Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t think anyone would have been surprised that Elliot is going to return in season three. Honestly, the bigger cliffhanger for me, if you want to call it a cliffhanger, is Angela’s involvement, and her complicity in all of this. That’s the bigger question mark I wanted to leave for the audience.”

After he shot Elliot, Tyrell called Angela, who had just left E-Corp and was revealed to be helping Whiterose’s Dark Army. We can presume that many more revelations are coming.

Mr. Robot will continue to take place in its ‘alternate world’, where Obama is President. Sam Esmail shared the below bit of script last November and said in June 2017 that the show will not enter our “Trump nightmare,” but as the script shows, he still references it:

What else is new with season 3?

We’re told season 3 will explore “each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot”. Ok.

Nothing will change with direction, though: creator Sam Esmail will once more direct all the episodes in this season.

How many seasons will there be?

Sam Esmail once thought it’d be a four-season show, but in June 2017 he said: “I think it could be five,” meaning season 3 is the middle season.