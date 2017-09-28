New Girl Season 7: Cast, plot hints and everything we know so far

It's back for one final season

In 2011 New Girl burst onto our screens as the much needed splash of colour and dash of kooky humour that was missing from our lives. Zooey Deschanel’s impossibly relatable Jess enchanted viewers with her dorky antics and often cringe attempts at dating. But all good things must come to an end, and it’s been confirmed that next season, number seven, will be the last. Here’s what we know about it so far.

When will New Girl return?

No return date has been set for the final season as of yet – but fans are predicting it will come back in 2018.

How many episodes will there be?

There’s set to be 8 episodes (as confirmed by several of the stars on their social media accounts) – much shorter than the usual which have been at least 22 episodes.

Cast

It’s looking like all of the core cast will return for the final season.

Lamorne Morris (who plays Winston Bishop) has confirmed his involvement on Twitter – responding to a fan asking about season 7 saying:

As has Hannah Simone, who plays Cece, has been posting about the final eight episodes on Instagram.

The time I basically dressed up like a huge ass bird for a pilot of a tv show called New Girl. This was moments before they brought a massive vulture on set where the entire crew had to be pin drop silent so it didn't attack anyone and I then had to run the scene which was me screaming into a phone at Jessica Day. #cuttingroomfloor #secretsofnewgirl #final8episodes #neardeathbybirdexperience A post shared by Hannah Simone (@therealhannahsimone) on Aug 26, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

What can we expect from the plot?

The end of season 6 saw a tonne of loose ends being tied up – with Zoey Deschanel’s lead character Jess finally rekindling her on/off romance with roommate Nick – before moving out of the loft they shared; Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) becoming expectant parents, and Winston (Lamorne Morris) calling his estranged father – so what next?

Deadline have reported that there will be a time jump, with the final season picking up three years on from the finale of season 6. Adding “I hear Season 7 would feature major milestones for all main characters over the period of one year, including a big one in the series finale.”

Skipping forward three years, though, means that we should have a new cast member – in the form of Cece and Schmidt’s toddler – and Winston could have reconnected with his father.

And what about the Nick and Jess relationship?

With the finale of season 6 reuniting the yoyo-ing couple, what’s next for Jess and Nick? TVLine asked co-showrunner Brett Baer how they were planning on keeping the saga of their relationship fresh in the final season, with Baer explaining: “We have options in a potential Season 7 to keep some level of [excitement] in that relationship… We’ve been talking about creative solutions to that dynamic and how to move forward in a way that wouldn’t just be like a one-directional approach.”

Executive producer David Finkel also hinted that change was on the horizon, telling EW: “Obviously, Jess and Nick ended where they ended and we want to look at that and figure out how to make that play in some more interesting way. I think there’s still stuff that has to be done with all the characters. Nick, as an example, has grown so much and gotten to a place where he’s become sorta successful. He’s the one character over the course of the series that I think required the most growth and where he is now is exciting, but I don’t think we’ve mined as much as we could possibly mine out of it. In a world where Schmidt and Cece and Winston and Jess have all sort of found the thing that they’ve been looking for, at least in their work lives, that Nick’s still on his road is interesting. I think there’s a lot of fun to be had there.”