Anais Gallagher on the Oasis song she can’t listen to any more, and her karaoke Blur song

Noel Gallagher‘s daughter Anais has revealed that she can no longer listen to the Oasis track ‘Wonderwall’ – but would sing Blur at karaoke ‘just for the irony’.

Celebrated fashion model Anais was speaking to NME to reveal the ‘Soundtrack Of My Life’, when we came to the track that she can no longer listen to anymore – choosing the classic single from ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’.

“I know he likes to thing differently, but I love my dad’s music genuinely more than anything,” Anais told NME. “I bang out Oasis and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in my room super-loud all the time. But growing up, kids at school would tease me and shout ‘Wonderwall’ lyrics in my face. It’s still something adults like to do after they’ve had a few drinks.

“I was back in Manchester in the summer with my mates. Some guys in the pub recognised me and subsequently serenades me with ‘Wonderwall’.”

When asked about her ideal karaoke song, Anais replied: “I’m not a karaoke person, but if I had to pick something I’d probably pick Blur’s ‘Parklife’ – just for the irony.”

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently revealed that he’d set himself the deadline of Glastonbury in June to have his new solo album finished.

Gallagher will be supporting U2 on their upcoming UK tour for the 30th anniversary of ‘The Joshua Tree’. Full dates are below.

Sat July 08 2017 – LONDON Twickenham Stadium

Sun July 09 2017 – LONDON Twickenham Stadium

Sat July 22 2017 – DUBLIN Croke Park