Arcade Fire’s Win and Régine awarded government honour for ‘diversity and vitality’

Someone working for the Quebec government was obviously a fan of Reflektor.

Régine Chassange and Win Butler from Arcade Fire are due to receive an honour from the Quebec government to honour their contribution to the French-Canadian culture.

The honour, specifically, is for “outstanding contributions to the diversity and vitality of Quebec culture,” as Arcade Fire Tube reports. They will be among 19 over recipients of the honour across all types of disciplines including comedy, cinema and comics.

The government will name the two Arcade Fire vocalists “Companions of Quebec’s Order of Arts and Letters“. The ceremony will be held in Montreal. Previous winners include Leonard Cohen and actor Xavier Dolan, Pitchfork notes.

The chair of the Order, Marie Coté, said of the award winner’s: “[they have] contributed to Quebec’s reputation for excellence at home and at the international level.

“By placing their talents and passions at the service of their art and by committing themselves to their communities and to the development of their respective disciplines, they have bequeathed to us the richest and most valuable heritage of all: a culture to be shared.”

Read More: Watch highlights from Arcade Fire frontman’s performance in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Arcade Fire are looking to make a return to the limelight with the announcement of three massive UK and Ireland shows this summer as well as being confirmed as headliners at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival in June 9.

In other touring news, The Kooks will be supporting the Canadian group on their upcoming European tour.

See Arcade Fire’s UK and Ireland dates below.

Tue June 13 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Wed June 14 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Thu July 6 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl