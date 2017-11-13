Batman will have “sexual tension” with Wonder Woman in ‘Justice League’

The film hits cinemas on Thursday (November 16).

Wonder Woman and Batman will have “sexual tension” in ‘Justice League’, Ben Affleck has revealed.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor – who plays Batman AKA Bruce Wayne – said the upcoming DC film allowed him to explore Batman’s relationship with the other characters and: “play the dynamics, the sexual tension with Wonder Woman, the regular old tension with Flash.”

“You can’t be around Jason Momoa and not have sexual tension,” he added, referring to Momoa’s character, Aquaman.

Some fans voiced their disgust at the news, saying there was “no need” for sexual tension between Batman and Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman.

Back in August, director James Cameron criticised ‘Wonder Woman‘ for “objectifying” the film’s central character, calling it “a step backwards”.

The film’s director Patty Jenkins responded to Cameron’s criticism by saying: “James Cameron’s inability to understand what ‘Wonder Woman’ is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman… I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman.”

Cameron then reiterated his views, saying, “I’ll stand by [the criticism]. I mean, [Gadot] was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the ’60s.”

The first reactions to ‘Justice League’ were mixed, with entertainment journalist Jenna Busch saying: “Ezra Miller steals the movie and Wonder Woman was perfect!” while Josh L.Dickey wrote: “Nothing could save Justice League from its loud, ugly, tacky self”.

‘Justice League”s original director Zack Snyder called upon ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ creator Joss Whedon to finish the movie’s reshoots, after he had to leave following a family tragedy. It’s been revealed that the film will have two post-credits scenes.

Back in March, it was confimed that Whedon would be writing, directing and producing the upcoming ‘Batgirl’. The filmaker was accused of being a hypocrite who preached “feminist ideals” by ex-wife Kai Cole in August.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck has said that he is reevaluating his own behaviour amid allegations of sexual assault last month, and hopes to become “part of the solution”.

