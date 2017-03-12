Watch Charlize Theron beat up henchmen in new NSFW ‘Atomic Blonde’ trailer

The 2003 Oscar-winner leads an all-star cast in this new spy thriller

The new red band trailer for the Charlize Theron-starring Atomic Blonde has been released, giving a glimpse of Theron as the all-action protagonist Lorraine Broughton.

Adapted from Antony Johnston’s 2012 graphic novel The Coldest City, the spy thriller follows Broughton – an MI6 spy – in Berlin in 1989 as she attempts to track down an espionage ring who are eliminating her fellow agents. The David Leitch-directed film is set for release on July 28 after premiering at next week’s SXSW.

The red-band trailer for Atomic Blonde has now been released, giving viewers an insight into the sleek, sexy and violent underworld depicted in the film. Starring alongside Theron are James McAvoy (who plays David Percival, the Berlin station chief who teams up with Broughton), Toby Jones and John Goodman.

Watch the NSFW red-band trailer for Atomic Blonde below.

Theron was recently the subject of a botched Photoshop by an Iranian television station.

While broadcasting last month’s Academy Awards, the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA) censored Theron’s awards outfit in footage it released of the actress presenting the winner of the Best Foreign Language Film category (which went to Iranian film The Salesman) “with crude photoshopping to feign the presence of more clothing on her body.”