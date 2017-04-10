Christopher Nolan explains why he cast Harry Styles in ‘Dunkirk’

Director says the One Direction star simply 'had it'.

Director Christopher Nolan has explained why he cast Harry Styles in his new movie Dunkirk.

The One Direction singer-turned-solo star makes his acting debut in Nolan’s upcoming war thriller, co-starring opposite an experienced cast that includes Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy.

“When we put the cast together, we had some established names,” Nolan told the LA Times. “But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. He’s not that unknown, but he’d never done anything as an actor before. So he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it.”

Asked if Styles was hesitant about cutting his hair for the role, Nolan replied: “I don’t want to get into it.”

Co-star Murphy has recently praised Styles’ performance in the film.

Dunkirk, Nolan’s follow-up to 2014’s sci-fi drama Interstellar, is due to open in cinemas on July 21. The film’s story is set in World War II during the Dunkirk evacuation. Watch the latest trailer here.

Meanwhile, Styles has released his debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’, earning a positive review from NME’s Leonie Cooper.

However, fans are worried a Spotify glitch may have harmed his chances of scoring a Number One hit.