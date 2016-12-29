‘Star Wars’ fans hold lightsaber vigils in memory of Carrie Fisher

Fans in the United States have paid tribute to the actor in a touching way

Star Wars fans across the United States have remembered Carrie Fisher by holding lightsaber vigils.

The actor was best known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the sci-fi franchise. She passed away on December 27 at the age of 60.

Last night (Wednesday 28), fans in Austin gathered at the Alamo Drafthouse and were encouraged to “dress up as their favorite STAR WARS characters, bring along as many lightsabers as you own, and invite your fellow Wookiees, Bounty Hunters, Ewoks, and Stormtroopers,” as Billboard reports.

Other memorials have taken place across the US, including one at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, CA.

An attendee of the Austin vigil told KXAN: “That’s part of the role model of Princess Leia, is she’s a strong character for women and little girls now. It’s incredibly sad that Carrie Fisher has passed away, but Princess Leia’s legacy will live on.”

Jeff Rowan, who organised the Disneyland vigil, told The Hollywood Reporter: “I decided to go ahead and make an event myself. In all honesty, The Empire Strikes Back was the first movie I ever went to see in the theater, and to this day, Star Wars has played a huge part in my life.”

Fisher will reportedly feature more prominently in the next Star Wars film.

She reprised her role as Leia in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will also be seen in next year’s Star Wars: Episode VIII. According to Deadline, Fisher had already shot her scenes for the film and plays “a larger role” than in The Force Awakens.

However, Fisher had yet to start shooting Star Wars: Episode IX, which is due in 2019.

Fisher’s actress daughter Billie Lourd, who appeared alongside her in The Force Awakens, will also feature in Star Wars: Episode VIII, according to the report.