James Murphy says that LCD Soundsystem split up to sell more tickets

But we sense a pinch of sarcasm in Murphy's phrasing.

In a new interview, James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem has justified why the band broke up in 2011, reasoning that it was to sell more tickets.

With their comeback album only weeks away, James spoke to the New York Times tackling the difficult topic of why the band split up, made a movie about splitting up and then returned a handful of years later.

Murphy begins by stating the artists eternal dilemma: that the band’s output would get worse as the years past. “I liked being the band that was relevant to me. I felt like we were about to be the band that was not relevant to me”, he said.

However, Murphy then went on to speak about the financial consequences of announcing a split. He said, facing the reality of not selling out Madison Square Garden: “My theory was, if I make it our last show, we’ll sell it out in two weeks. It wasn’t a total lark, but it was a bit larky. But I like making decisions. I find it easy.”

Listen to LCD Soundsystem’s ‘tonite’ below

“If we’re going to play again, we really have to justify it.” Murphy continued: “That’s a new, exciting problem and far more interesting to me. We’ve got to do something good enough.”

Meanwhile, James Murphy has said how he feels about upcoming new album ‘American Dream‘ is “the best I’ve felt about an LCD [Soundsystem] LP ever.”

LCD Soundsystem’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below and tickets are on sale here.

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 16 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Sunday 17 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Tuesday 19 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Wednesday 20 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Friday 22 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Saturday 23 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

American Dream is out September 1.