Listen to Slowdive’s first new song in 22 years

Slowdive have shared their first new song in 22 years, ‘Star Roving’, after posting a cryptic teaser yesterday.

Debuting the track on Facebook, they wrote: “When the band decided to get back together in 2014 we really wanted to make new music. It’s taken us a whole load of shows and a few false starts to get to that point, but it’s with pride and a certain trepidation we unleash ‘Star Roving’.”

“We really hope folks enjoy it, it’s part of a bunch of new tracks we’ve been working on and it feels as fun, and as relevant playing together now as it did when we first started,” they added.

Last August, drummer Simon Scott confirmed that the band had finished recording a comeback record but said he was unsure when it will be released. In May, vocalist and guitarist Rachel Goswell told Stereogum that the band have “a lot of songs” and that a new album is “being recorded right now as we speak”.

Recently, the group wrote on Facebook, “Happy New Year from all of us.. It’s going to be busy,” and also shared an article that named a Slowdive record as one to anticipate in 2017.

Slowdive released their last album ‘Pygmalion’ in 1995, splitting the same year. They reunited in 2014 for a series of hometown London shows and a Primavera festival slot before embarking on a world tour. In 2015, they marked the 25th anniversary of their debut EP by releasing a live recording of their song ‘Avalyn’.

Slowdive released three albums during their original stint: ‘Just for a Day’ (1991), ‘Souvlaki’ (1993) and ‘Pygmalion’ (1995).

Last year, Goswell released an album as Minor Victories, a group also including members of Mogwai and Editors.

