A Tribe Called Quest share new video for ‘Dis Generation’

It's the second video to emerge from the group's 'final' album 'We Got It From Here... Thanks 4 For The Memories'

A Tribe Called Quest have shared the new video for their song ‘Dis Generation’.

Taken from the influential New York City hip-hop group’s ‘final’ album ‘We Got It From Here… Thanks 4 For The Memories’, the song follows ‘We The People’ in receiving the video treatment since the album’s release back in November.

Directed by Atlanta director Hiro Murai – who has also directed music videos for the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, Bloc Party and Childish Gambino – the black-and-white video sees Tribe’s remaining members Q-Tip, Jarobi and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (along with group affiliate and track guest Busta Rhymes) appear in a series of rolling scenes of cars, a live gig and lighting fixtures. Late Tribe MC Phife Dawg’s verses are also prominent in the new video.

Watch the video for A Tribe Called Quest’s ‘Dis Generation’ below.

A new verse from Phife appeared on a track by Dwele last month – listen to the song here.

Phife’s wife, Desha Head Taylor, revealed back in November that he’d recorded a solo album before his death, with the aim to release the album at some point this year.