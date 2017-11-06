Are Alex Turner and Alexa Chung back together?

Reports suggest the Arctic Monkeys frontman was seen "canoodling" with ex at a fireworks display

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner could be getting back together with ex-girlfriend Alexa Chung after the pair were reportedly seen “canoodling” at a fireworks display in East London at the weekend.

Turner dated model-turned-fashion designer Chung from 2007 to 2011, with the split described as “completely amicable” at the time.

According to the Metro, Turner was spotted with Chung at a pub near London’s Victoria Park on Sunday night (November 5), watching the annual Guy Fawkes’ Night celebrations.

The report suggested that the former couple had been “all over each other”, giving off the impression that they were “back together”.

Neither Turner nor Chung have yet responded to the reports.

Meanwhile, there have been speculation that Arctic Monkeys could be set to headline next year’s TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow.

The Sheffield band are currently recording album number six, which is expected to be released next year. TRNSMT Festival 2018 takes place next year from July 6-8.

Late last month (October 25), the TRNSMT Twitter account posted a short clip that appeared to show the festival’s logo transform into the sound wave motif used by Arctic Monkeys on their last album, 2013’s ‘AM’.

Approached by NME for a response to the speculation, Arctic Monkeys’ press representative offered no comment.

There had been rumours of the band making their comeback at this year’s TRSNMT Festival, rumours that eventually turned out to be false.