Allah-Las’ Rotterdam gig cancelled due to terror threat

Spanish police tipped off local authorities about a potential attack

Allah-Las‘ gig in Rotterdam has been cancelled due to a terror threat.

The Los Angeles quartet were scheduled to perform at the city’s Maassilo venue tonight (August 23).

The Guardian reports that Spanish police tipped off local authorities about a potential attack. A bus with Spanish licence plates and containing gas canisters was found nearby.

The driver was detained by police, according to Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb.

In a statement, Rotterdam police said: “Police took this information seriously enough that after discussion with organisers it was decided to cancel the event.”



The concert had yet to begin when the decision was made to cancel it. The venue was evacuated and Rotown, the promoter, confirmed ticket-holders would be reimbursed for the admission fee.

The band were reported to have left the venue in a white van with a police escort. They have issued an official statement, which reads: “Due to a potential terror threat at The Maassilo in Rotterdam, the Allah-Las show was cancelled tonight.

“Details are not available at this time as the incident is still under investigation. The band is unharmed and are very grateful to the Rotterdam Police and other responsible agencies for detecting the potential threat before anyone was hurt.

“We are unable to comment any further at this time.”

Allah-Las are currently on tour in Europe. The band are due to play at the Niebo venue in Warsaw tomorrow (August 24).