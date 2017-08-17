Bastille tease cover of Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’

It will be featured on the new Amazon superhero series 'The Tick'

Bastille have teased a new cover of Green Day‘s classic song ‘Basket Case’.

The track will feature on Amazon’s new superhero TV series The Tick, which will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from next Friday (August 25).

Bastille shared a clip of the cover on Twitter, writing: “We’ve made a version of @greenday’s “Basket Case” with STRINGS AND BRASS for @TheTickTV – excited to announce it’s out everywhere tomorrow.”

Listen to the teaser below.

Blue superhero The Tick was created by Ben Edlund in 1986 as a mascot for the newsletter of Massachusetts store New England Comics. The Tick later became a comic book series of its own.

Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians Of The Galaxy, Shaun Of The Dead) will play the titular character in the new series while Griffin Newman (Search Party, Vinyl) will play his sidekick, Arthur. Jackie Earle Haley (Shutter Island, Watchmen) will take on the role of his enemy, The Terror.

All three appear in the first trailer for the show, which you can watch below.

The first six episodes of the series will premiere on Amazon Prime on August 25. The remaining six episodes are expected to be made available in 2018.

It’s not the first time The Tick has been made into a TV show. In 2001, a nine-episode series aired on Fox. Despite being well-received, the show was not picked up for another season.