Beyoncé to release limited-edition ‘Lemonade’ vinyl box set

The special re-release of her April 2016 album will also include a 600-page coffee table book, which features photos, essays and notes

Beyoncé is set to release a special, limited edition vinyl box set of her 2016 album ‘Lemonade’.

The artist’s sixth studio album was richly acclaimed upon its release in April 2016, and featured guest contributions from the likes of Jack White, Kendrick Lamar and James Blake.

Beyoncé will now re-release the album in the new, limited edition box set. Featuring a double vinyl LP as well as audio and visual album downloads (the album was accompanied by a 60-minute film of the same name), the box set will also come with a brand new 600-page coffee table book called How To Make Lemonade.

The hardcover book – which features behind-the-scenes photos from the making of ‘Lemonade’ as well as notes, poems and essays from the artist – has had its foreword written by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, with additional poetry by Warsan Shire.

The collector’s edition box set, which is currently only available on the artist’s US merch site, is priced at $299.99. You can pre-order it here.

Earlier this month, a new report claimed that Beyoncé is currently working on the follow-up to ‘Lemonade’ with a view to also launching a “surprise tour” in the near future.