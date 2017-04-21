Cuba Gooding Sr found dead in car, aged 72

The soul singer and father of the Oscar-winning actor was 72-years-old

Cuba Gooding Sr, soul-singer singer and father of the Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., has been found dead, aged 72.

His son’s publicist confirmed Gooding Sr’s death, after his body was reportedly found in a parked car in the San Fernando Valley in California. Upon arrival at Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, paramedics tried but failed to revive the singer.

While they did not name Gooding Sr, LAPD officials have confirmed that there was “no indication of foul play or homicide” with the death in question, and that his death will now be passed on to the coroner for an inquest. As The Sun reports, sources close to the investigation claim an overdose is suspected.

The singer was a member of The Main Ingredient and also enjoyed a solo career with Motown Records – with hits including ‘Everybody Plays the Fool’ and ‘Just Don’t Want to be Lonely’.

While his son, the Oscar-winning ‘Jerry Maguire’ and ‘Pearl Harbour’ star Gooding Jr, is yet to speak out on his father’s death. As well as Cuba, he and his wife Shirley have three other children together – actor Omar Gooding, musician Tommy and actress April Gooding. The pair split up in 1974, but tied the knot again in 1995.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2012, Gooding Jr spoke of his father by recalling a story in which he once asked Tom Cruise if he was gay.

“He gave Tom Cruise a hug and said, ‘I love you man. Now seriously, are you gay or not?’,” said Gooding Jr. “I almost fainted. And thought, please lord let me disappear. Tom just laughed and said “no.” ‘