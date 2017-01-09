Next destination for ‘David Bowie Is’ exhibition revealed

The exhibition was first housed at London's V&A back in 2013

The next destination for the ‘David Bowie Is…’ exhibition has been confirmed.

The exhibition, which was first displayed at London’s V&A back in 2013, displays over 300 Bowie-related objects, including the late artist’s costumes, artifacts and rare memorabilia. It is currently on display in Tokyo, where it continues to be curated by the V&A.

The official David Bowie Facebook page has now confirmed that the exhibition will move onto Barcelona come May. Taking residence at the Museu del Disseny de Barcelona in the city, it will be the only Spanish stop on the exhibition’s world tour.

‘David Bowie Is…’ will open in Barcelona on May 25, before moving onto Bologna in Italy from July 14. It will run in Bologna until November, while an end date for the Barcelona exhibition has yet to be confirmed. Tickets are available to buy now, however, for the Barcelona exhibition.

See the full post about the Barcelona leg of the exhibition, including ticket details, below.

Last night, a tribute concert held in memory of Bowie was staged at Brixton Academy in south London. A whole host of famous faces appeared on the night to pay tribute, including Simon Le Bon, La Roux and actor Gary Oldman.

