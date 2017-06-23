deadmau5 on The Chainsmokers: “I’m 100% convinced you’re shit”

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart have incurred the wrath of the Canadian DJ and producer

deadmau5 has slammed The Chainsmokers on social media, declaring that he is “100% convinced” that the EDM duo are “shit.”

The Canadian DJ and producer – AKA Joel Zimmerman – took aim at the ‘Closer’ act with a series of vitriolic tweets on Tuesday (June 20) which pulled no punches.

Kicking off his diatribe seemingly out of nowhere, deadmau5 tweeted: “sorry, i just made the terrible mistake of listening to a chainsmokers song. at least the first 6 seconds of it. i was trying to do something.”

He then tagged The Chainsmokers’ Twitter handle in his next tweet, before declaring: “I ALSO NEED TO LEARN HOW TO UNROLL A SUIT@thechainsmokers i used to just say you were shit for fun. now im 100% convinced you’re shit.”

““You know what i did tho?” he continued. “for real. listened to the ‘top whatever songs’ just to see if i was about to be blown away. nope. just dead inside.”

See deadmau5’s tweets in full below.

The Chainsmokers have yet to directly respond to deadmau5’s critique.

The duo are the latest to feel the wrath of deadmau5, with DJ Khaled also a recent victim of his seething tweets.

Following Khaled’s disastrous set at EDC in Las Vegas last weekend, deadmau5 tweeted: “They sabotaged my set! My sound isn’t right. I’m saving this one for later.”