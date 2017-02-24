Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart working with Chvrches

The Eurythmics songwriter and musician has been in the studio with the band.

Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart has revealed that he has been working with Chvrches on new music.

Stewart, who is best known for his musical partnership with Annie Lennox, posted a picture of himself in the studio with the Glaswegian band on his Facebook page.

The musician has produced a number of records in recent years including Joss Stone’s ‘LP1′ and Stevie Nicks’ 2011 album ‘In Your Dreams’.

Chvrches released their last album ‘Every Open Eye’ in 2015. The band have been reportedly working on a new album since January 2016 in New York City.

Earlier this month, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry spoke out about her support for gay rights.

The singer said that the band have a huge gay following and that many of her “best friends are in the LGBT community”.

“Just because I get to coast around in a nice cushy little bubble, that’s not how it is for everybody,” Mayberry said.

“And I guess now being in the band that we’re in, having a huge gay following, and I think you know, just trying to check my privilege as a white, cis, straight woman is pretty important and just remembering that I have it pretty fucking good.”

Mayberry also recently performed at an Ally Coalition talent show in New York City raising thousands of dollars that went to the New Alternatives, a local LGBT youth homeless shelter.