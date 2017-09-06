Foo Fighters’ ‘biggest pop star’ new album special guest revealed

Dave Grohl had said that the band's new album 'Concrete And Gold' features the “biggest pop star in the world”

The much speculated “special guest” on Foo Fighters’ new album appears to have been revealed.

Frontman Dave Grohl previously teased that his band’s upcoming record ‘Concrete And Gold’ features the “biggest pop star in the world”, later denying that it was either Adele or Taylor Swift.

Now Rolling Stone has reported that Justin Timberlake is the mystery guest in question, with the team-up coming when both acts were recording at Los Angeles’ EastWest studios over the same period.

“We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,” Grohl said of his hang-out sessions with Timberlake. “He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.'”

Grohl went on to explain that Timberlake sings some “la la las” on one track and that he “nailed it”. “I’m telling you – the guy’s going somewhere,” Grohl joked.

Foos’ new album also features Paul McCartney on drums. “Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl previously told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up and acoustic [guitar] and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”

‘Concrete And Gold’ is the band’s ninth record and will be released next week (September 15).