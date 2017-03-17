Iggy Pop joins New Order on stage to perform Joy Division’s ‘She’s Lost Control’

They also tore through 'Stray Dog' form 'Music Complete'

Iggy Pop joined New Order on stage last night where together they performed their collaboration ‘Stray Dog’ along with Joy Division’s classic ‘She’s Lost Control’. See footage of the show below.

Performing at a Tibet House benefit show to mark Philip Glass’ 80th birthday at New York’s Carnegie Hall, New Order played a hit-packed set before inviting the punk legend on stage.

Together, they played their collaboration ‘Stray Dog’ from 2015’s acclaimed ‘Music Complete‘, before performing Iggy’s own track ‘Shades’ and former band Joy Division’s ‘She’s Lost Control’ at Iggy Pop’s request.

Taking to the stage in a black suit, fans screamed for Iggy to ‘take it off’ for his trademark shirtless look, before he threw a chair across the stage.

#iggypop and #neworder @tibet_house_us A post shared by Arden Wohl (@ardenwohl) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Iggy pop and Bernard sumner of new order!!! A post shared by according2g (@according2g) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Iggy Pop and New Order A post shared by Alex Shafer (@uuhhh_alex) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

I can't get enough of this riff. She's lost control again and so did I. #iggypop#carnegiehall#neworder A post shared by Rubin Kodheli (@peach.rider) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

Celebrating Philip Glass' 80th birthday and Tibet House's 30th anniversary. #tibethouseus #philipglass #pattismith #benharper #alabamashakes #iggypop #neworder #carnegiehall A post shared by Tibet House US (@tibet_house_us) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Later, they all joined Patti Smith, Philip Glass and Alabama Shakes to perform a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘People Have The Power’.

#iggypop #pattismith #neworder #philglass one grand night #tibethouse A post shared by Gianni Jetzer (@giannijetzer) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Earlier this month, New Order announces a special string of homecoming gigs at Manchester International Festival in which they’ll be ‘re-imagining’ their seminal back catalogue with a 12-piece synth ensemble.

“Can I make it clear it won’t be anything like our normal sets?,” frontman Bernard Sumner said of the shows. “There will be no ‘Blue Monday’, no ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’. It’s good to do something different at all because that is what we were like when we started, just hopefully not so much chaos.”