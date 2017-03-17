Iggy Pop joins New Order on stage to perform Joy Division’s ‘She’s Lost Control’

They also tore through 'Stray Dog' form 'Music Complete'
Iggy Pop joined New Order on stage last night where together they performed their collaboration ‘Stray Dog’ along with Joy Division’s classic ‘She’s Lost Control’. See footage of the show below.
Performing at a Tibet House benefit show to mark Philip Glass’ 80th birthday at New York’s Carnegie Hall, New Order played a hit-packed set before inviting the punk legend on stage.
Together, they played their collaboration ‘Stray Dog’ from 2015’s acclaimed ‘Music Complete‘, before performing Iggy’s own track ‘Shades’ and former band Joy Division’s ‘She’s Lost Control’ at Iggy Pop’s request.
Taking to the stage in a black suit, fans screamed for Iggy to ‘take it off’ for his trademark shirtless look, before he threw a chair across the stage.
Later, they all came
Later, they all joined Patti Smith, Philip Glass and Alabama Shakes to perform a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘People Have The Power’.
Earlier this month, New Order announces a special string of homecoming gigs at Manchester International Festival in which they’ll be ‘re-imagining’ their seminal back catalogue with a 12-piece synth ensemble.
“Can I make it clear it won’t be anything like our normal sets?,” frontman Bernard Sumner said of the shows. “There will be no ‘Blue Monday’, no ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’. It’s good to do something different at all because that is what we were like when we started, just hopefully not so much chaos.”