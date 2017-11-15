Welsh teen accused of plotting terror attack at Justin Bieber concert

17-year-old denies terror charges relating to singer's Cardiff show

A Welsh teenager is accused of plotting a terror attack on the day of a Justin Bieber concert in Cardiff, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old from Rhondda Cynon Taff, who cannot be named due to his age, was detained by police on June 30, the same day as the singer’s gig at the city’s Principality Stadium, formerly known as the Millennium Stadium.

According to reports, Birmingham crown court has heard that the teen searched online for details about the event’s security procedures and had a copy of the concert poster saved to his computer.

Police are also said to have found a claw hammer, kitchen knife and “martyrdom letter” in the boy’s school rucksack upon searching his home. The note allegedly saw the teen declare himself as “a soldier of the Islamic State”.

The teen denies preparing to commit acts of terrorism and four other terrorism charges.

Prosecutor Matthew Brook told the jury: “In this case, the evidence will prove that he became radicalised over the internet. He had terrorist material stored on his computer, he published posts on Instagram which encouraged terrorism, and he was planning a ‘lone wolf’ style attack in the name of Islam.”

“In June of this year, the defendant had been posting material on Instagram. He posted images of terrorists, pictures of the Isis flag and images encouraging a terrorist attack on Cardiff.”

“He told the police that he had been talking to someone on Instagram for about a week,” Brook added. “That person had told him he would go to hell because he did not believe in Islam. That person had told him he needed to do an act of terrorism if he wanted to go to paradise.”

“The defendant accepted in this interview that he had posted material on Instagram about an attack on Cardiff, but claimed he did not mean any harm. He stated that he had put the hammer and knife in his bag, but he claimed to the police that he had not intended to use them to attack anybody.”

The trial continues.