Kelly Osbourne reveals dad Ozzy overdosed on pills as Sharon battled cancer

Kelly Osbourne reveals in her forthcoming book that Ozzy Osbourne overdosed on pills while wife Sharon was fighting cancer.

Rock matriarch Sharon received treatment for colon cancer in 2002 and her battle with the disease was documented on the second season of the family’s MTV reality series The Osbournes.

Recalling the overdose in her book There Is No Fucking Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch, middle child Kelly writes: “Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him scoop his hands into a bowl of pills, swallow a handful of something, and then wash it down with vodka.”

According to AOL News, Kelly writes that later, during an ambulance journey, Ozzy “leaned over to put his hand out to see if mum was breathing. Then he passed out with his hand over her mouth… The EMTs tried to pull him off, and dad, not knowing where he was or what he was doing, started to resist out of habit. They pulled over the ambulance and started to call the police.”

Osbourne writes that she begged the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) not to call the police and her parents were then taken to separate rooms in the same hospital, where her father received treatment for alcohol and drug poisoning. “Dad could not handle the thought of losing mum,” Kelly writes.

Kelly Osbourne's book There Is No Fucking Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch is published in April.