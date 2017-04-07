Kendrick Lamar’s new album features a track co-written by U2

The album drops on April 14.

Kendrick Lamar‘s forthcoming new album is now available for pre-order on iTunes.

The album’s iTunes page lists a release date of next Friday (April 14) – not today (April 7) as many fans had expected. It confirms that the rapper’s latest track ‘Humble’ will appear on the album, but not does reveal any other track titles.

According to the songwriting credits on iTunes, track 11 was co-written by U2. It’s not known yet whether the track is some kind of collaboration with U2, or simply samples one of their songs. Meanwhile, track four on the album lists James Blake as a co-writer.

Producer Mike Will previously revealed that he has worked on several tracks on the album, which is confirmed by the iTunes songwriting credits.

Lamar recently described the album as “very urgent,” saying he wants to return to “addressing the problem” the way he did on his 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” Lamar told The New York Times.

“‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was addressing the problem,” he continued. “I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”