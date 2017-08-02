Lady Gaga kicked off her ‘Joanne’ World Tour last night – and it looked pretty epic

Last night saw Lady Gaga kick off her ‘Joanne‘ world tour with a theatrical and hit-packed show in Vancouver. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.

Performing to Canadian fans at the Rogers Arena, Gaga tore through a 22-song hit-packed and career-spanning set. As well as giving the track ‘Dancin’ In Circles’ its live debut during, she treated the crowd to a show complete with pyro, a tribute to the LGBTQ community – and all the usual epic choreography and artful stagework.

While Lady Gaga had previously promised to debut new songs on tour, last night’s show was strictly kept to fan favourites from across her five albums – as well as the one-off single ‘The Cure’.

Fans have since taken online to share photos and footage from the show, as well as their reactions.

Lady Gaga’s setlist was:

Diamond Heart

A-Yo

Poker Face

Perfect Illusion

John Wayne

Scheiße

Alejandro

Just Dance

LoveGame

Telephone

Applause

Come to Mama

The Edge of Glory

Born This Way

Bloody Mary

Dancin’ In Circles (Live Debut)

Paparazzi

Angel Down

Joanne

Bad Romance

The Cure

Encore:

Million Reasons

Lady Gaga’s upcoming UK ‘Joanne’ 2017 tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Monday October 9, 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sunday October 15, 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Tuesday October 17, 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena