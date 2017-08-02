Lady Gaga kicked off her ‘Joanne’ World Tour last night – and it looked pretty epic
Last night saw Lady Gaga kick off her ‘Joanne‘ world tour with a theatrical and hit-packed show in Vancouver. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.
- Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10
Performing to Canadian fans at the Rogers Arena, Gaga tore through a 22-song hit-packed and career-spanning set. As well as giving the track ‘Dancin’ In Circles’ its live debut during, she treated the crowd to a show complete with pyro, a tribute to the LGBTQ community – and all the usual epic choreography and artful stagework.
- Lady Gaga – the full NME comeback interview
While Lady Gaga had previously promised to debut new songs on tour, last night’s show was strictly kept to fan favourites from across her five albums – as well as the one-off single ‘The Cure’.
Fans have since taken online to share photos and footage from the show, as well as their reactions.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Lady Gaga’s setlist was:
Diamond Heart
A-Yo
Poker Face
Perfect Illusion
John Wayne
Scheiße
Alejandro
Just Dance
LoveGame
Telephone
Applause
Come to Mama
The Edge of Glory
Born This Way
Bloody Mary
Dancin’ In Circles (Live Debut)
Paparazzi
Angel Down
Joanne
Bad Romance
The Cure
Encore:
Million Reasons
Lady Gaga’s upcoming UK ‘Joanne’ 2017 tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
Monday October 9, 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Sunday October 15, 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena
Tuesday October 17, 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena