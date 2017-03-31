Mental health charity criticise Kasabian for ‘damaging’ new video for ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’

'Unhelpful, damaging and disappointing'

Kasabian have been criticised by a mental health charity for their ‘damaging’ new video for ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’.

The new video shows the band, along with Noel Fielding and This Is England and Taboo actor Stephen Graham, as inmates dancing around West Pauper Lunatic Asylum – a nod to the title of the band’s third album from 2009.

Time To Change are a charity set up to break the stigma that surrounds mental health. Now, they have hit out at the band for their ‘unhelpful’ and ‘disappointing’ video.

“As so many musicians have recently talked openly about their experiences of mental health problems it is disappointing to see this video,” said Sue Baker OBE, director of charity Time To Change. “The use of the word ‘Psycho’ in a song and accompanying music video featuring people pretending to be psychiatric inpatients is unhelpful, damaging and disappointing when society is moving on from this sad and tired stereotype. We are sure the insult and harm was unintentional, or misjudged irony, but we are raising it as we know it will only serve to fuel stigma. ”

She added: “If fans think it is OK to call people with mental health problems who have been psychiatric inpatients ‘psychos’, then we are turning back the tide of progress on public attitudes that are more respectful and less judgemental of people living with mental health problems. We are keen to work with the band and the music industry to help shift outdated stereotypes and stigma.”

NME have contacted Kasabian for a response.

Speaking to NME, Sue added: “More people than ever before, people feel able to speak out about their experiences and in doing so are helping everyone to open up to mental health,” says Time To Change director Sue Baker. “Levels of mental health discrimination moved significantly in the right direction, with research showing fewer people reporting it in their lives. However, there is still more work that needs to be done.

“Our research has shown us that with young people, stigma often presents as judgement. We need them to understand that mental health problems can affect everyone, and being there for a friend can make a huge difference.”

This comes after Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan himself recently opened up about his own struggles, and ‘making himself ill‘.

“Basically my life changed. I’m by myself. Because I lost myself,” he said. “In every way, 2016 was great for Serge, great for Leicester City, shit for me. I had to sort my head out. My attitude. Stuff I was doing. People I was associating with. Not bad people. I was the one that was bad, I was in the haze. I was very unhappy, just down. You block it out by just carrying on.”

Meighan continued: “I was making myself ill, I ain’t gonna lie, my mind was jolted. It might have been a build-up from years and years. I wasn’t taking responsibility and it affected everyone around me, horrendous.”

Meanwhile, Kasabian will release new album 'For Crying Out Loud' on April 28. As well as headlining Reading & Leeds Festival

