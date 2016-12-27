Watch Iggy Pop and Thurston Moore jam together in new documentary

Rough Trade have produced the hour-long film

Iggy Pop and Thurston Moore have appeared together in a new ‘in conversation’ documentary.

The two legendary rock’n’roll frontmen have joined forces for a new three-part series, which has produced by Rough Trade. Filmed at Iggy’s home in Miami, I’ve Nothing But My Name – which takes its name from Iggy’s song ‘American Valhalla’, which featured on his latest album ‘Post Pop Depression’ – sees the pair discuss their careers, and Iggy’s particular influence on Moore and his old band, Sonic Youth.

In the first part of I’ve Nothing But My Name, which was released on December 21, the two speak about The Stooges’ experimentation, the influence behind ‘Post Pop Depression’ song ‘Gardenia’, and how Iggy once wrote 12 essays on his former sexual partners, which he has unsuccessfully attempted to have published. The two also jam on the famous Chuck Berry song ‘Johnny B. Goode’ at the 15:50 mark.

Watch the first part of the Iggy Pop and Thurston Moore ‘in conversation’ documentary, I’ve Nothing But My Name, below.

Moore is set to perform in London next year as part of a tribute to the German band Can.

‘The Can Project’ will take place at the Barbican in London in April, and will see the former Sonic Youth man performing covers of classic Can material, alongside Can drummer Jaki Liebezeit and original vocalist Malcolm Mooney.