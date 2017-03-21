‘No Scrubs’ writers given credit on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ following comparisons between songs

Song features on singer's new album '÷'

Ed Sheeran has given the writers behind TLC‘s 90s hit ‘No Scrubs’ a credit on his single ‘Shape Of You’ after comparisons were made between the two songs.

‘Shape Of You’, which features on his new album ‘÷’, was originally written for Rihanna. Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint recently delivered a dramatic reading of its lyrics.

Now the BBC reports that ‘No Scrubs’ writers and former Xscape members Kandi Burruss and Tameka Cottle, plus the song’s producer Kevin Briggs, now appear on US copyright website ASCAP as co-writers of the song. Previously, only Sheeran and co-writers Steve Mac and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid were listed.

Although no reason has been given for the new writing credits but it had previously been pointed out how the two songs sounded similar. NME has reached out to Sheeran’s PR for a comment.

Listen to the two songs beneath:

Sheeran’s third album ‘÷’ was released on March 3. It saw Sheeran break numerous chart records in his first week as all 16 of its tracks entered the UK Top 20. It has also surpassed 1 million chart sales in the UK.

Sheeran is also set to headline Glastonbury this year, a booking that has polarised fans of the festival. “Ed Sheeran is the Glastonbury headliner Brexit Britain deserves,” wrote one person on Twitter, with others also criticising the line-up.

