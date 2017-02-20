Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr pictured in the recording studio together

The Eagles' Joe Walsh joined them for the recording session too.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited in the recording studio yesterday (February 19).

Sharing a picture of the Beatles legends on Twitter, Starr wrote: “Thanks for coming over and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love.”

Starr’s publicist has since confirmed to Billboard that McCartney will feature on Starr’s upcoming album.

Starr also shared a picture of he and McCartney with The Eagles’ Joe Walsh, writing: “And look out Joe W. came out to play what a day I’m having peace and love.”

The former Beatles bandmates last collaborated on Starr’s 2010 album ‘Y Not’. McCartney played bass on the song ‘Peace Dream’ and contributed vocals to the song ‘Walk With You’.

McCartney, Starr, Walsh, Dave Grohl and Tom Hanks had all gone for dinner together in Santa Monica, California last week.

Meanwhile, McCartney recently shared a rare and previously unreleased demo of his track ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’.

The song was featured on the Beatle’s 1989 album, ‘Flowers In The Dirt’. McCartney co-wrote four of the record’s 12 tracks with Elvis Costello. The album also featured contributions from George Martin and David Gilmour.

Costello also helped him to write ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’ and appears on this recording. As Consequence Of Sound reports, the track was previously only available on bootleg albums under the incorrect title ‘Twenty-Five Fingers’

A deluxe edition of ‘Flowers In The Dirt’ will be released on March 24. It has been remastered and will be available as a double CD, double LP or deluxe box set.