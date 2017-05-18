Plan B returns with new track ‘In The Name Of Man’

His first song in over five years

Ben Drew aka Plan B has returned with his first track in over five years.

‘In the Name of Man’ is taken from an as-yet-unannounced fourth album, the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Ill Manors’. It debuted as a Hottest Record on Mistajam’s BBC Radio 1 show last night. Listen below.

'In the Name of Man'

Plan B has also shared a ‘Making Of…’ commentary for ‘In the Name of Man’’s accompanying video, due out next week. Collaborating with the Flabbergast Theatre, Drew has this to say about the video: “The only power we have as artists is to create a catalyst that sparks a conversation on a wider scale, and I know the media already do that, but they so often do it in a way that caters to the political views of an intended audience. Whereas art comments on these issues from a more sincere point of view, with its only agenda being to make you feel some emotion from the information it’s conveying to you. In essence, connect with your heart, not just your head.”

He adds: “The more music, film and literature there is out there that appeals to better nature of our humanity, and makes us think about our actions, the better informed we’ll be when we find ourselves in situations where we have a moral choice to make, and hopefully, help us make the right one.”

He makes his live comeback at next weekend’s BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull (May 27), his first show in four years. He is also promising “incredibly special events” for summer 2017.