Read Prince’s 1994 message of support for George Michael

“Why can’t George Michael do what he wants? Why can’t he write a ballet if he wants to?”

Prince shared a message of support for George Michael in 1994 during Michael’s struggle to leave his recording contract with Sony.

In the 1980’s, Michael referred to his situation as “professional slavery”. During an interview with Q Magazine, Prince shared a message of support for Michael.

Prince references the case in the 1994 interview, showing his support for Michael’s bid for freedom before revealing that the pair speak. You can read the excerpt below. You can read the full interview on the prince.org fan forum.

He mentions George Michael’s court case for the first time. It’s a subject he’ll return to with astonishing regularity and persistence. At one point, he almost shouts, “Why can’t George Michael do what he wants? Why can’t he write a ballet if he wants to?” What he is talking about is artistic freedom and its place in the future. By the end of the rant, and it is a rant, I suggest that he should get in touch with George Michael as he might find such supportive words encouraging. “Oh,” he says breezily. “We speak.”

Yesterday (December 25) George Michael “passed away peacefully at home”. He died of heart failure and was found on Christmas morning, according to his longtime manager, Michael Lippman, The Hollywood Reporter.

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring, Oxfordshire at 1:42pm, according to BBC News. Police said in a statement: “Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place.”

In a statement, Michael’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The London-born singer, whose birth name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, began his career in the ’80s with Wham! before eventually going onto find more success as a solo artist.

He sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career and had been recently reported to be working on a new album with Naughty Boy.