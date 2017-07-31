Ryan Adams attacks The Strokes on Twitter
"Abert Hammond is a more horrible songwriter than his dad. If that's possible."
Ryan Adams has taken to Twitter to attack The Strokes‘ Julian Casablancas and Albert Hammond Jr..
Earlier this evening (July 31), Adams channelled his inner Liam Gallagher and tweeted “Abert Hammond is a more horrible songwriter than his dad. If that’s possible. It rains in Sthtrn CA & washes out the dirt As you were RA x”
He swiftly followed that up with a jibe at Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas, tweeting “Julian Casablancas: who got you strung out on lasagna tho?”
Check out the tweets in question below.
The incident follows events earlier this year surrounding the relationship between The Strokes and Adams, with the former claiming that Adams was in some way responsible for Hammond Jr.’s past heroin addiction.
The comments come in a new book by Lizzy Goodman called Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City, 2001–2011, which details the rise of 2000s NYC indie bands such as The Strokes, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol and Vampire Weekend.
In a lengthy excerpt from the book, Hammond’s bandmates describe Ryan Adams as having been a “bad influence” on Hammond’s past heroin habit while the band also talk about their rivalry with The Killers.
“I remember Julian threatening to beat Ryan [Adams] up if he hung out with me, as a protective thing,” said Albert Hammond Jr. “He’d heard that Ryan would come and give me heroin, so he was just like, ‘if you come to my apartment again with heroin, I’m going to kick your ass’.”
Hammond continued: “I hadn’t really been doing it in baggie form until Ryan showed up. He was definitely a bad influence.”
Meanwhile, Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas added: “Did I specifically tell Ryan to stay away from Albert? I can’t remember the details, to be honest. I think heroin just kind of crosses a line. It can take a person’s soul away. So it’s like if someone is trying to give your friend a lobotomy — you’re gonna step in.”
He added: “It was very dramatic, the way it all went down. I was asked to meet one single person in a bar and I got there and it was the whole band and Ryan. I was more or less given a lecture, a hypocritical lecture, and then they told me that I was not going to be part of their scene any more.
“It was very weird. It was easy to brand me as the problem. I would suspect that they soon learned that I was not the problem.”