Spring King announce 2018 UK tour

The Manchester four-piece will hit the road in January

Spring King have announced a new UK tour for 2018.

After playing a string of shows and festival slots this year, Spring King will christen the new year with a lengthy tour – including some off-the-beaten-track dates in the likes of Dover, Bath and Hull.

While the band have yet to follow-up their 2016 debut album, ‘Tell Me If You Like To’, the new, 19-date jaunt will give fans the opportunity to be the first to hear any new Spring King material.

Speaking about the tour, the band commented: “We’re back to play some shows in the smallest, sweatiest, most chaotic venues we could find. We’ve chosen some of our favourites of all time and some new ones we’ve never visited. Time to get 2018 warmed up.”

Spring King will play the following dates:

January

24 – Reading / South Streets Art Centre

25 – Milton Keynes / Craufurd Arms

26 – Tunbridge Wells / The Forum Basement

27 – Dover / The Booking Hall

30 – Bath / Moles

31 – Guildford / Boileroom

February

1 – St Albans / The Horn

2 – Cardiff / Clwb Ifor Bach

4 – Swansea / Sin City

5 – Southampton / The Loft

6 – Norwich / The Waterfront Studio

7 – Nottingham / The Bodega

9 – Stoke-on-Trent / The Sugarmill

10 – Sheffield / The Harley

11 – Leeds / Brudenell Community Room

13 – York / The Crescent

14 – Edinburgh / Sneaky Pete’s

15 – Newcastle / Think Tank Underground

16 – Hull / Früit

Tickets for the new tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday (October 20).

