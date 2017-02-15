The 1975’s Matt Healy says ‘everything is fucked’ at VO5 NME Awards 2017

Band won the Best Live Band supported by Nikon

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy said “everything is fucked” as he accepted Best Live Band supported by Nikon at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 tonight (February 15).

His band beat competition from Bastille, labelmates Wolf Alice, Bring Me The Horizon, Slaves and Christine And The Queens to take the prize. The trophy was presented to them by former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts.

Accepting the award alone with a glass of wine in his hand, he told the crowd: “Thank you. Stop talking. Listen. This our second NME Award. The first time we were the shittest band. Now it’s for being good, so I don’t know what that proves. I don’t think it proves anything, I think it proves that…hey listen (NME Editor) Mike (Williams) came out this evening and he said if you’re an artist, we have a duty to make pop music didactic. I know this is unfashionable and boring and no-one really gives a fuck but everything is fucked. And if your music isn’t purposefully informative, then there’s no point to it. So let’s make sure that we do that. Thank you.”

Following thousands of votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians hit the red carpet, including Wiley, who was dressed in a full Atletico Madrid tracksuit, Johnny Marr, Biffy Clyro, Slaves, MIA and Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which was in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which also won Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa also performed. Wiley also made a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup performed a cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.