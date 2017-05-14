Watch The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach play two solo tracks on ‘Colbert’

Auerbach announced his solo album ‘Waiting On A Song’ in March.

The Black Keys‘ frontman Dan Auerbach appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday (May 12) in support of his new solo album ‘Waiting On A Song’.

Auerbach announced the album in March, sharing lead single ‘Shine On Me’. It serves as his first solo album since 2009’s ‘Keep It Hid’.

Last month, Auerbach released the video for second single ‘King of a One Horse Town’. Speaking of the song and video, Auerbach said; “The King of a One Horse Town is anyone who’s scared of the outside world. Anyone who’s afraid to go beyond their own block for fear of failure. It could be a drug dealer. A drunk. A professor. That’s a feeling any of us can relate to.”

During his appearance on ‘Colbert’ Auerbach performed both tracks. You can watch both performances below.

‘Waiting On A Song’ will be released on June 2 via Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label, and features contributions from the Dire Straits‘ Mark Knopfler, as well as Duane Eddy, John Prine and members of the Memphis Boys.

See the full tracklist for ‘Waiting On A Song’ below.

1 Waiting on A Song

2 Malibu Man

3 Livin’ in Sin

4 Shine on Me

5 King of a One Horse Town

6 Never in My Wildest Dreams

7 Cherrybomb

8 Stand by My Girl

9 Undertow

10 Show Me

Meanwhile, Patrick Carney – Auerbach’s bandmate in The Black Keys – revealed earlier this year that he had PTSD from touring.

Speaking about the band’s current hiatus, Carney said: “I love making music with Dan and I’m excited for when we do that next, and we will do it. But both of us have PTSD from being on the road constantly.”