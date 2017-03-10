Two rare David Bowie albums will be released on Record Store Day

They'll be available on vinyl on April 22.

Two rare David Bowie albums are to be released on vinyl to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day.

‘Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles 1974)’, a live album recorded in September 1974 which has never been officially released before, and ‘BOWPROMO1’, a 1971 promo album featuring alternative versions of songs that later appeared on ‘Hunky Dory’, will both be released on April 22.

It is believed that fewer than 500 copies of ‘BOWPROMO1’ were pressed when it was sent to journalists and music industry insiders in 1971.

‘Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles 1974)’ was recorded during the Philly Dogs tour and features Luther Vandross on backing vocals. After all 16 multi-track tapes from the concert were reunited in one place last year, longtime Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti mixed them for this release.

‘Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles 1974)’ tracklisting in full:

Side 1:

‘Introduction’

‘1984

‘Rebel Rebel’

‘Moonage Daydream’

‘Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing’

Side 2:

‘Changes’

‘Suffragette City’

‘Aladdin Sane’

‘All The Young Dudes’

‘Cracked Actor’

Side 3:

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me’

‘Knock On Wood’

‘It’s Gonna Be Me’

‘Space Oddity’

Side 4:

‘Diamond Dogs’

‘Big Brother’

‘Time’

Side 5:

‘The Jean Genie’

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’

‘John, I’m Only Dancing (Again)’

Side 6:

David Bowie logo etching

Recorded live at Universal Amphitheatre, Los Angeles on 5th September 1974. Produced by David Bowie. Mixed in by Tony Visconti at Human Studios, NYC in October/November 2016.

‘BOWPROMO1’ tracklisting in full:

‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ (3.18)

‘Eight Line Poem’ (2.59)

‘Kooks’ (3.01)

‘It Aint Easy’ (3.04)

‘Queen Bitch’ (3.21)

‘Quicksand’ (5.09)

‘Bombers / Andy Warhol Intro’ (3.39)

Last month, Bowie’s ’70s collaborator Woody Woodmansey revealed that the singer’s label originally rejected ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders from Mars’. Meanwhile, ‘Lazarus’ actor Michael C. Hall honoured Bowie as he won two major prizes at the BRIT Awards.