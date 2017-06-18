Hardy reportedly told Theron she was a "fucking nightmare"

Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Zoe Kravitz has commented on the reported feud between stars Charlize Theron (Furiosa) and Tom Hardy (Max) on the set of the post-apocalyptic 2015 film.

As a guest on chat show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Big Little Lies star took a viewer’s question about whether she noticed any “beef” between Theron and Hardy on the set of Fury Road – in which she played Toast the Knowing. She answered: “Yeah. They didn’t get along.”

Asked why, she said: “We were also in the desert for so long I think everyone was tired and confused and homesick and we saw nothing but sand for six months. You go crazy, you do.”

When Cohen pushed for further answers she said: “I don’t know if there was one issue, I just think they weren’t vibing. It was like summer camp. At some point everybody has some kind of issue with somebody.” Watch her full response below.

Theron had previously commented on her relationship with her Mad Max costar with Esquire, explaining that Hardy had called her a “f**king nightmare” in a note he left her after filming finished.

The note read: “You are an absolute nightmare, BUT you are also f**king awesome. I’ll kind of miss you. Love, Tommy.”

She also told WSJ: “Maybe the movie is what it is because we struggled so much with each other, and those characters had to struggle so much with each other. If we were chum-chum, maybe the movie would have been 10 times worse.

“From what I hear,” she added, “he’s not like that on every movie – I hear he’s had good experiences.”

Earlier this year Tom Hardy said that a sequel to Fury Road is “a matter of when”.

The actor, who is signed up for two more films in the franchise, said: “I’m really just waiting for the call like, ‘All right, let’s get the leathers on and get back out there and do some more.’”