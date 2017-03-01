Internet searches for “fat Johnny Depp” spike after ‘Catastrophe’ season premiere

The Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan-created series returned for the first episode of its third season last night (February 28)

Fans of Catastrophe created a spike in internet searches for the phrase “fat Johnny Depp” last night (February 28) after it was used on the first episode of the sitcom’s third season.

The Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan-created show returned in the UK yesterday for its eagerly anticipated third season, having been off the air since season two concluded in December 2015.

One line uttered by Delaney – who plays Rob Norris, husband to Horgan’s Sharon – caused something of a stir with fans of Catastrophe last night, with a spike in internet searches for the phrase “fat Johnny Depp” having since been reported. In the show, Rob confessed to Sharon that he’d searched her browser history, saying: “It’s primarily black guys and fat Johnny Depps. I can’t compete with that.”

As well as searching for the phrase, fans of the show also took to Twitter to register their bemusement at the phrase.

Elsewhere, Horgan recently spoke about the late Carrie Fisher, who will make an appearance in the final episode of this season of Catastrophe.

“It’s a big role, more than in any of the other episodes,” Horgan revealed. “We thought of something that would really work for that mother character. Because she can’t just pop in: she lives in Boston. We have a great storyline for her. We haven’t got to editing it yet; it’s going to be hard for all the obvious reasons, but it’s a really amazing performance. I hope it’s a fitting episode.”