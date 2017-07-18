Riverdale Season 2: New Release Date, Cast & Plot hints

The junior Twin Peaks will be back later this year.

Since hitting our screens in January, Riverdale surprised critics and viewers alike. The adaptation of the Archie Comics could have been a clunky teen-drama-cum-murder-mystery, but instead managed to be an intricate, clever watch full of pop culture references and easter eggs.

As millions tuned in for Season 1, in March Riverdale was renewed for a second season, all before the first season even finished. This is everything we know about it so far…

Riverdale season 2 release date

In the US it begins on October 11, 2017 on The CW. It’ll then premier on Netflix UK on Thursday October 12, 2017 – and throughout the season episodes will continue to be made available on the streaming service less than a day after they air in the US.

How many episodes will there be?

There will be 22 episodes – as confirmed by Archie Comics. This is an increase on Season 1, which only had 13 episodes.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The first episode has already been filmed, and will be called ‘Chapter Fourteen: A Kiss Before Dying’, as confirmed by series developer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa through his Twitter account.

Any more episode titles?

Roberto Aguirre Sacasa has been revealing the episode titles through his Twitter, with the first five being named:

Chapter Fourteen: A Kiss Before Dying

Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks

Chapter Sixteen: The Watcher in the Woods

Chapter Seventeen: The Town That Dreaded Sundown

Chapter Eighteen: When a Stranger Calls

Are there any changes to the Riverdale season 2 cast?

Due to Ross Butler’s ongoing commitments with Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, the role of Reggie has been recast, with Charles Melton taking on the role.

Meanwhile Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead’s father FP Jones, will be returning to Season 2 as a series regular, after appearing in 7 episodes in Season 1. Speaking to Deadline, series executive producer Sarah Schecter said: “He’s a stellar actor and we feel we have just scratched the surface of who FP is.” Additionally, TVLine confirmed that Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller, will also be promoted to series regular.

It’s also been confirmed that Molly Ringwald will be reprising her role as Archie’s mum, Mary Andrews.

And are there any new characters in Riverdale season 2?

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

There will finally be an appearance from Hiram Lodge, who spent season 1 in jail, with Mark Consuelos having been cast. Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge, shared this picture on her Instagram of the newly reunited Lodge family:

Lodges are back baby 😘 A post shared by Marisol Nichols (@marisolnichols) on Jul 6, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

According to Deadline, Brit Morgan has been cast in a recurring role as Penny Peabody, known to some as “Snake Charmer”, an attorney the Southside Serpents keep on retainer – but prefers that her clients don’t pay her with currency; instead they pay her with favours. Deadline are reporting that Jughead will discover this, when he enlists her help to help his Dad in prison.

Is there a Riverdale series 2 trailer yet?

As of yet there’s no series trailer.

Any idea of the plot?

Season 1 left us at a cliff-hanger when Fred Andrews was shot in front of his son Archie. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said the identity of Fred Andrew’s shooter will be “The mystery that launches season two”. He also commented on the rumours that the shooting is no accident, saying “I think there’s definitely a lot to that theory… Hermione says to Veronica, very clearly, if Fred doesn’t sell, it’s going to be really bad for him. And the next thing we see is Fred getting shot. I think that’s one of the first, most likely suspects in my mind.”

Aguirre-Sacasa also commented on the Riverdale “civil war” that could occur in Season 2, saying: “In the finale, Betty alludes to it with Jughead. She says, “I don’t want to let the civil war rip us apart.” I can tell you that there’s a civil war brewing between the north side of Riverdale and the south side. That’s something that will really be playing out and complicating our characters’ lives throughout the season.”

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

Cole Sprouse took to reddit to answer some fan questions – and commented that the second season would be: “darker and weirder. much darker. much weirder” adding that “tone and genre elements that we touched upon in the cinematography and narrative are getting a big emphasis season 2.”

And what about the Betty-Archie-Veronica love triangle? Will that play out further in Season 2?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Yeah, I think the love triangle, whether we’re playing it directly, or it’s just bubbling underneath, it’s always sort of a part of the show…”