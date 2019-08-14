Here’s what we know about the third instalment of the controversy-baiting show

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for the entirety of 13 Reasons Why.

Since its debut, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has inspired conversation and courted controversy. Quickly becoming the most tweeted-about Netflix show to date following its first season premiere in March 2017, the show soon attracted numerous critics who debated how ably and sensitively the show handled its core topics of suicide and mental illness.

Despite its mixed critical reception, 13 Reasons Why remains one of Netflix’s hottest properties. With the second season having premiered in May 2018 (read the NME review here) and tackled other youth-focused issues – such as slut-shaming and rape culture – fans of the show are already clamouring for round three. Here’s everything we know so far about 13 Reasons Why season three.

What’s the latest?

A new trailer shows the suspects in Bryce Walker’s death

Netflix shares official images from the show

Timothy Granaderos and Brenda Strong (who play Montgomery de la Cruz and Nora Walker respectively) have been upgraded from recurring characters to main series regulars for the third season, with more of a focus on Bryce Walker too.

Will 13 Reasons Why have a season 3?

Yes. Netflix officially confirmed on June 6 that 13 Reasons Why will be returning for a third season, which will be produced by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on July 29, Netflix executive Cindy Holland defended the network’s decision to renew the show [via Deadline].

“Look, it’s a controversial show from the beginning,” she said, adding: “Honestly, the biggest consideration was, is there more story to be told and what is that story?

“[We] had a very thoughtful conversation about the fact that we needed to see how these characters move on, to the extent to which they move on, following Jessica through her journey of recovery following that kind of trauma.

“We felt we owed it to the characters as much as to the fans.”

Paramount President Amy Powell said that the series’ showrunner, Brian Yorkey, is “already thinking” about the shape of a possible third season. She said he had been “reticent to come back” for season two “until he could crack it.”

“[Yorkey] didn’t want to commit to it blindly until he knew how to find an entry point into these characters and their stories,” Powell recalled. “We’re not going to pressure him to create more seasons if he doesn’t feel they are there, but he is already starting to think about what a season three could be.”

When will Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why be released?

There’s not long left to wait – season 3 of 13 Reasons Why will return to Netflix on August 23.

How many episodes will there be?

Netflix has confirmed that season three will consist of 13 episodes. Both season one and two also clocked in at thirteen hour-long episodes.

Is there a trailer?

A very short teaser for season three was released shortly after it was commissioned by Netflix – you can see that below.

In August 2019, a fuller trailer followed, showing the suspects in Bryce Walker’s death. In the new footage, the surviving teens are all on high alert as they try to work out who is responsible for their classmate’s death, and try to avoid having the blame pinned on themselves. Watch it below now.

Have any photos from the show been released?

Yes. Netflix have shared some official stills from the new season. While they don’t reveal much about the upcoming episodes, they do suggest things are going to be very, very tense. See them below now.

Are any stars leaving the show?

Yes. Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker, has confirmed she will not return for the show’s third season. Speaking on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Langford said: “Hannah is wrapped.”

However, she also left the door open for a return to the show: “I mean, the show’s alway’s going to be such a special part of my life, so if they want to bring me back as a zombie or something”. Watch the interview in full below.

Will there be any new cast members?

It’s not clear yet whether there will be any more new characters added to the show for season three. Season two saw seven new characters join the cast.

What will happen in season 3?

The plot of 13 Reasons Why season three is currently unknown.

The show’s second season concluded with a cliffhanger ending, which seemingly saw Clay about to be mistakenly arrested for intervening in Tyler’s plans to commit a mass shooting at Liberty High. It seems likely that a third season will kick off with the aftermath of Clay’s arrest and Tyler’s escape, as well as Bryce’s prison sentence – as season two came to a close, he was jailed for just three months for raping Jessica Davis.

Does the novel explain what might happen next?

While season one of 13 Reasons Why was based on the novel of the same name, the show is not a direct adaptation, meaning new episodes feature storylines that will not have been told elsewhere. Season two was the first example of the show’s writers expanding on the world of the novel; this seems likely to continue.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH