Donald Trump’s inauguration to have ‘soft sensuality’ instead of A-list musicians

Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church have recently turned down the chance to perform too.

Donald Trump’s inauguration will feature a “soft sensuality” and “poetic cadence” instead of “A-listers”, according to planner Tom Barrack.

Barrack’s comments come shortly after it emerged that Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church have now turned down the opportunity to perform at the inauguration.

“We’re fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect; side by side is the current president,” Barrack told reporters including Buzzfeed News yesterday (January 10). “So what we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers is: we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place.”

Barrack added: “It’s a much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that’s a coronation. That’s the way this president-elect wanted it. I think it will be contributive. It will be beautiful. The cadence of it is going to be ‘let me get back to work’.”

The President-Elect has apparently been struggling to find stars to perform at the ceremony, which will take place in Washington, D.C. on 20 January.

Meanwhile, the entertainment world has been reacting to reports that Trump once paid women to urinate on a hotel bed where the Obamas once slept, while he watched.