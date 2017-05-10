Watch David Beckham’s cameo in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’

The former England captain has a very small speaking part in the forthcoming film, which hits cinemas in the UK next week

David Beckham‘s surprise cameo appearance in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword has been revealed in a preview clip ahead of the film’s full release – watch the short scene below.

The former England captain’s small speaking part in the forthcoming film, which has been directed by his close friend Guy Ritchie, has been released ahead of King Arthur hitting cinemas in the UK on May 19.

After previously previewing his character in an Instagram post back in March, Beckham’s portrayal of a “disgruntled knight” has now been revealed. Asked by the titular character (played by Charlie Hunnam) where to go as he prepares to pull the sword from the stone, Beckham’s character dismissively replies: “Bouncing on me knee – where’d you think I want ya? Hands on the heel, stupid.”

Arthur then proceeds to pull out the sword, much to the crowd’s – and Beckham’s – shock and awe. Watch the new King Arthur clip below.

This is Beckham’s second cameo in a Ritchie film, with the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder also making a quick appearance in the director’s 2015 film The Man from U.N.C.L.E. – see that cameo below.

Earlier this year, Beckham guested on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, picking the likes of The Stone Roses and The Rolling Stones as his song choices.