Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recreates classic ’90s turtleneck photo

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recreated an infamous photo of himself from the ’90s.

The star hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend, recreating a throwback photo of himself wearing a turtleneck, chain and bum bag/fanny pack for the US show.

Comparing the two photos on Instagram, Johnson wrote: “When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn’t afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off. 21 years later I’m taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time. If you’re going thru your own tough times ‘used mattress’ stage, do your best to have faith things’ll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you. And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian. Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb.”

After rumours that Johnson could be running for President in 2020, the wrestler-turned-actor “announced” his bid with running mate Tom Hanks on SNL at the weekend (May 20).

This announcement came days after an official poll by Public Policy Polling finds that if Johnson ran as a Democrat he would lead Trump with a margin of 42/37.

However, during The Rock’s monologue, marking his fifth time hosting SNL, Tom Hanks came out to congratulate Johnson on becoming a member of the Five-Timers Club.

The pair announced that they would be vying for the Presidential bid come 2020 running through their collective qualifications. Hanks, having fought in WWII in “like ten different movies”, would get the senior vote whereas Johnson would win the “minority vote because everyone just assumes that I am whatever they are”.