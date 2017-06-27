"Execrable literary hogwartwash".

Piers Morgan has trolled long-time foe J.K. Rowling on the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter’s release – letting her know once more that he’s not a fan of the hugely popular boy wizard.

In an emotional message to fans on Twitter, which has been retweeted almost 400,000 times, Rowling wrote: “20 years ago today a world that I lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you.”

Responding to the tweet in predictable fashion, Morgan replied: “20 years of conning the masses with execrable literary hogwartwash. Congrats.”

The latest clash comes after a history of bad blood between the pair – with Morgan previously hitting out after Rowling applauded comedian Jim Jefferies for telling him to “fuck off” live on air.

Piers also followed up his latest potshot by responding to a YouGov poll that claimed he was one of the celebrities most likely to end up in Hogwarts house Slytherin – alongside Donald Trump and Theresa May.

He wrote: “No idea what this means..but Google informs me Slytherins are ‘cunning, shrewd, ambitious & strong leaders striving to be their best.”

Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling recently offered support to Stephen King after he was blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter – offering to send the tweets that he was unable to see.