Cast of ‘The Matrix’ reunite 18 years later

The premiere of 'John Wick: Chapter 2' brought three of the cult film's major stars together

Primary castmembers from The Matrix reunited in public on Monday night (January 30), 18 years on from the cult film’s release.

The sci-fi film was both hugely popular and culturally significant following its release in March 1999, depicting a future dystopia where most humans experience a simulated reality – or, ‘The Matrix’. Directed by The Wachowski brothers, the film was so acclaimed it was added to the National Film Registry in 2012 for preservation.

Three of the main stars of The Matrix were pictured together at the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2 on Monday. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne – who played Neo, Trinity and Morpheus respectively – posed for photographers at the premiere’s after-party, which was held in honour of the upcoming action sequel. The new film sees Reeves and Fishburne reunite on screen.

Last year, The Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski gave a heartfelt speech at the GLAAD Awards about transgenderism.

“The ideas of identity and transformation are components of our work, the bedrock that all ideas rest upon is love,” she said. “Love is a crucial thing for transgender people, it’s a tether.

“When faced with a rather simple proposition of whether you’re unloveable, our imagination falters. Too many of us end up on the wrong side of the existential question of love or oblivion. And so we ring that bell. Not just for everyone else’s sake but our own.”