Is ‘MTV Unplugged’ the next old school music series to make a comeback?

MTV Unplugged is reportedly the next axed music series set to make a comeback.

The show, which ran from 1989 to 2000, featured bands and artists playing special, stripped-back acoustic sets of their own songs and covers of other musicians’ work.

The series featured classic performances from Nirvana, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young.

According to Variety, the first episode since 2009 will feature Shawn Mendes and will be filmed at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles. The programme is reportedly set to air on September 8.

Mendes told the site Pearl Jam‘s turn on MTV Unplugged in 1992 had made him excited to take part. “It wasn’t so much about the commercial, showman side of it,” he said. “It was really about the music.”

He continued: “People come to my shows not really knowing what to expect, and they leave experiencing a real rock-pop concert. We’re playing 100% of the time. To be able to film that and put it out to the people is exciting.”

Last month, MTV announced Total Request Live would be making a return to TV screens. The show, which aired between 1998 and 2008, asked viewers to rank their favourite current music videos.

A “massive studio” is being built in the show’s old home of Times Square in New York according to MTV head honcho Chris McCarthy.