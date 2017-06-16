Royal Blood explain David Bowie’s influence on new album

Duo talk about the recording of their second album 'How Did We Get So Dark'

Royal Blood have explained how David Bowie influenced their new album.

The Brighton duo are gearing up to release their second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark’ today (June 16).

Speaking to Radio X recently, frontman Mike Kerr revealed how they were in part inspired by Bowie when recording the LP.

“We did the Bowie thing at one point where you get 10 microphones, all about three foot apart going on and on and on,” he said. “And then they all have a gate on them, so the louder you sing, the further the mic picks up, that was amazing.”

“We couldn’t have done that on the first record,” Kerr added. “The first half of our first record cost about £300 to make, and suddenly you’re like ‘yeah we need 10 of the best microphones in the world’.”

Speaking recently to NME about the inspiration behind ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’, the band revealed that it was inspired by relationships.

When put to the band that tracks like ‘I Only Lie When I Love You’, ‘She’s Creeping’, and ‘Hole In Your Heart’ make the record feel like a ‘break-up’ album, frontman Mike Kerr replied: “It’s been three years, you know? So I’ve had relationships throughout that period. It’s a subject matter I love writing about. It comes quite naturally to me. I definitely don’t believe in writing about one person in particular or one experience because it kind of ruins it. Talking about lyrics and explaining songs – to me, you sabotage your art.”

Royal Blood tour the UK in November with an Eden Project show later this month. It was recently announced that At The Drive In and Black Honey will support Royal Blood on tour.

Their full upcoming UK tour dates are below.

Thursday June 22 2017 – ST AUSTELL Eden Project

Monday November 13 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday November 14 2017 – READING Rivermead

Thursday November 16 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Friday November 17 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Saturday November 18 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Monday November 20 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Friday November 24 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Saturday November 25 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sunday November 26 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Tuesday November 28 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Wednesday November 29 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre