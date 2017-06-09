The Killers new album release date leaked with first single coming next week?

Band look set to release new single 'The Man' on June 15

The Killers‘ release dates for their upcoming new album and its lead single may have been revealed.

The band have been working on their new album since September – recording in Las Vegas, San Diego, LA and Joshua Tree with U2 producer Jacknife Lee. It is thought that the record is currently being mixed, with the band teasing new music online recently.

Now Fox Sports Australia reports that the US band will perform at this year’s AFL Grand Final, with the article stating that Brandon Flowers’ outfit “will release its first album since 2012 just 10 days before the AFL’s showcase event”. If true, this would mean that The Killers’ new record is coming on September 20.

It goes on to state that The Killers “are also set to release their new single ‘The Man’ on Thursday June 15”.

NME has approached a Killers press representative for a response.

Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ was “coming along”.