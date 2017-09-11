Tickets now on sale for huge Spotify gig featuring Dizzee Rascal, J Hus and Stefflon Don

The line-up also includes performances from Cardi B, Giggs and Bugzy Malone

Tickets for ‘Who We Be Live’ at north London’s Alexandra Palace went on sale this morning (September 11), promising performances from a lineup of Bugzy Malone, Cardi B, Dizzee Rascal, Giggs, J Hus and Stefflon Don, on November 30.

The 10,000-capacity gig is the first live music venture in the UK by streaming service Spotify. News of the event was announced just days after the scrapping of London’s Apple Music Festival after 10 years of free gigs.

It also marks the UK live debut of NYC rapper Cardi B, whose breakthrough single ‘Bodak Yellow’ recently became a top three hit in the US singles chart.

Choosing its line-up from under the umbrella of its ‘Who We Be’ playlist – one of the most listened-to in the UK – Spotify promises “a celebration of the best of urban, grime and hip hop from the UK and beyond, all under one roof.”

Austin Daboh, senior editor at Spotify, said: “We’re proud to have played a key role in the success of various urban genres such as grime and rap. Who We Be Live will bring together some of the biggest and most exciting artists under one roof for an unforgettable night.” Tickets cost £35 and are available now from whowebe.com.

Spotify recently revealed the most-streamed songs of the summer, with ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber at the top of the list with a huge 786 million streams, followed by DJ Khaled‘s ‘Wild Thoughts’ at number two, ‘Unforgettable’ by French Montana and Bryson Tiller in third place, another ranking for DJ Khaled and Bieber featuring Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne with ‘I’m The One’ in fourth, and with ‘Mi Gente’ by J Balvin and Willy William completing the top five.

Other noteable rankings included Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape Of You’ at six, at Calvin Harris‘ huge summer hit ‘Feels’ with Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean at seven. Only seven of the top 30 are by female artists.